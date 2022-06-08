Kazakh president meets with Chinese FM on bilateral ties

NUR-SULTAN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with both sides reaffirming commitments to strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Wang conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating Kazakhstan on the successful holding of a nationwide referendum on amendments to its constitution.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kazakhstan, and is of great significance for both sides to pass on the tradition and forge ahead the ties, Wang said.

The bilateral relations so far have gone through many storms and made hard-won achievements, Wang said, adding that bilateral ties have also realized leapfrog development, demonstrating strong vitality.

Wang said China, as a friendly neighbor and permanent comprehensive strategic partner for Kazakhstan, firmly supports Kazakhstan in pursuing a development path in line with its national conditions and in implementing the "New Kazakhstan" development strategy, which will bring lasting peace and prosperity and open up bright prospects for the country.

The strategic guidance of the heads of state is the political strength and distinctive feature of China-Kazakhstan relations, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to implement important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, firmly forge friendship over generations, take great care of bilateral relations, promote cooperation in various fields, so as to push the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

For his part, Tokayev recalled with pleasure his important and successful meeting with President Xi in February, and asked Wang to convey sincere greetings and best wishes to President Xi, wishing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success.

Tokayev said that bilateral relations over the past 30 years have maintained good momentum, and close communications and exchanges have been made between various departments at different levels. China's support and cooperation play a vital role in Kazakhstan's political security, national stability and economic development, he added.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan gives priority to its relations with China in its foreign policy and is committed to constantly enriching the aspects of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan is willing to strengthen the joint construction of the Belt and Road, push economic and trade investment to a higher level, expand cooperation in agriculture, transportation, logistics, energy, tourism, people-to-people exchanges and other fields, so as to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan and China share the same stance and common language on major international issues. Kazakhstan speaks highly of China's important influence and constructive role in international affairs and fully agrees and supports the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative proposed by Xi.

These initiatives, which are very important and timely, will be conducive to bridging the deficit in global peace, governance, trust and development, Tokayev said, adding that Kazakhstan appreciates China's initiative to build four partnerships with Islamic countries and is willing to take an active part in it.

Noting that the joint construction of the Belt and Road between China and Kazakhstan has scored fruitful results, Wang said China is ready to strengthen strategic synergy with Kazakhstan, expand cooperation fields, establish a slew of new cooperation projects that benefit two peoples, chart the medium and long-term development plan for economic and trade cooperation, negotiate a new version of the bilateral agreement for the protection of investments, increase the throughput of goods at ports, diversify transportation routes, speed up the feasibility study of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor and strengthen people-to-people exchanges to consolidate public support and social support for the friendship between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on Central Asia cooperation and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) cooperation.

Wang appreciated the important role Kazakhstan has been playing in preparing for the third China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting, adding that China is ready to work with Central Asian partners to jointly build an efficient regional cooperation platform and enhance unity and cooperation.

China also supports the Kazakh side in successfully hosting the sixth summit of the CICA, Wang said.

Both sides expressed deep concerns about the serious spillover impacts of the Ukraine crisis.

China has played a constructive role in promoting peace talks, Wang stressed, adding that under the current circumstances, the region should be on guard against attempts by forces outside the region to draw regional countries into major power conflicts and force them to pick sides.

China hopes that Central Asian countries will stay focused, eliminate interference, strengthen coordination, promote sincere cooperation and safeguard regional peace and stability.

Wang said that China has never sought geopolitical interests in Central Asia, and never allows extraterritorial forces to disrupt the region.

Tokayev appreciated China's just position, adding that Kazakhstan is willing to maintain close and timely communication with the Chinese side, and unswervingly adheres to the settlement of disputes through peaceful means.

