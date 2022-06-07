Chinese FM to attend 3rd C+C5 foreign ministers meeting in Kazakhstan

June 07, 2022

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the third China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Kazakhstan and pay an official visit to the country from June 6 to 9, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Monday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Zhao said.

