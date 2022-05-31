China to build new platforms for cooperation with Pacific island countries

Xinhua) 09:38, May 31, 2022

SUVA, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday that China is willing to build new platforms for cooperation with Pacific island countries in such fields as tackling climate change, poverty alleviation, development, disaster prevention and mitigation.

Wang made the remarks at a joint press conference with Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Voreqe Bainimarama after their meeting.

He said the Chinese side is willing to make consistent efforts to build the China-Pacific Island Countries Reserve of Emergency Supplies, and the centers on tackling climate change, poverty alleviation and development, agricultural cooperation, disaster prevention and mitigation, and Juncao technology, so as to constantly inject impetus into the cooperation between China and Pacific island countries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and the Pacific island countries have seen bilateral cooperation expand constantly, covering over 20 fields including trade and investment, marine environment, disaster prevention and mitigation, poverty reduction and health care, Wang said.

In addition, China has become an important trading partner and source of investment to the Pacific island countries, he said, citing a 13-percent annual growth from 1992 to 2021 in China's trade volume with the island countries.

The investments by Chinese enterprises in the Pacific island countries have surpassed 20 billion U.S. dollars in total, and China has helped build infrastructure facilities such as roads, bridges, docks, hospitals, schools and stadiums, Wang said.

In fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, China has provided multiple batches of vaccine doses and varied anti-epidemic supplies to them, Wang said.

Nearly 100,000 Chinese tourists visited the countries per year before the pandemic, he added.

The cooperation in various fields between China and Pacific island countries has brought tangible benefits to their peoples, Wang noted.

