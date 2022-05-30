Niue, China to deepen bilateral cooperation

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) and Niue's Premier and Foreign Minister Dalton Tagelagi meet via video, in Fiji, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua)

SUVA, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Niue's Premier and Foreign Minister Dalton Tagelagi met via video on Sunday, with both sides pledging to deepen bilateral cooperation including on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Wang is in Fiji for a visit and to chair the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled for Monday, which is part of the agenda for his current tour of Pacific island countries.

During the virtual meeting, Wang said that China and Niue have seen their relations develop smoothly with mutual respect and support since establishing diplomatic ties, noting that they have established bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and signed documents on jointly building the Belt and Road.

China has become Niue's second largest trading partner, with the bilateral extensive, practical cooperation playing an active role in enhancing Niue's socioeconomic development and Niue people's wellbeing, Wang said.

Their friendship saw a lift in jointly fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic with mutual support and help, Wang noted.

The Chinese state councilor said China supports Niue sticking to a development path in line with its own national conditions, and will strengthen policy coordination with Niue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, boost the cooperation on infrastructure and broadcasting, and at the sub-national level, and expand the blue economy and the biopharmaceutical cooperation, so as to help Niue enhance its sustainable development capabilities.

The Chinese side will encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in the Pacific island country, Wang said, adding that China expects to welcome Niue's active participation in the China International Import Expo, displaying its quality and specialty products.

For his part, Tagelagi expressed during the meeting his gratitude for China's selfless assistance and strong support to his country in promoting independent development and people's livelihood.

Since they established diplomatic ties, the two countries have witnessed effective cooperation based on mutual respect and benefit, the premier of Niue said, adding that the Chinese side has paid a constant attention to Niue's needs and lent a helping hand in time to Niue in its fight against COVID-19.

Niue values the friendly Niue-China relationship and the close friendship between the two peoples, he said.

While pledging continued commitment to the one-China principle, the premier noted that his country expects to deepen cooperation with China in various fields and work together to promote peace, development and prosperity.

During the virtual meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on the cooperation between China and Pacific island countries, and agreed to jointly work to ensure the success of the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Wang said that China has been promoting cooperation with Pacific island countries with openness. China respects Pacific island countries' traditional relations with other countries in the region, and is willing to further enhance its friendship and cooperation with Pacific island countries on the basis of bilateral consensus, he said.

China is committed to peace and development, and stands ready to make its contribution to peace, development and prosperity for the mankind, Wang said.

He said that China, as a long-term reliable partner for Pacific island countries in their national development, is willing to work with all sides to build consensus of cooperation, elevate cooperation to a higher level and form greater synergy to help Pacific island countries develop better.

Noting that China's support is of great significance to the development of Pacific island countries, Tagelagi expressed hope that the cooperation between China and Pacific island countries, based on mutual respect, will complement the existing strategies in the South Pacific region so as to jointly boost the regional development and prosperity.

