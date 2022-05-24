China firmly supports work of ESCAP: Chinese FM

Xinhua, May 24, 2022

GUANGZHOU, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China will firmly support the work of the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), calling for joint efforts to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

Wang made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 78th session of the ESCAP via video link.

Noting this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the ESCAP, Wang said that the Asia-Pacific community has once again stood at the crossroads of history.

The peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific bear not only on the destiny of the region but also on the future of the world, Wang said, pointing out that the concept of the Asia-Pacific should not be diluted and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific should not be disturbed.

He called for learning from history, forging ahead with determination, and jointly building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, so as to create new glory in Asia-Pacific cooperation.

Firstly, the Asia-Pacific area should unswervingly safeguard peace and stability, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and unequivocally reject any attempt to introduce military blocs or bloc confrontation into the region, he said.

Secondly, Wang called on the region to make concerted efforts to promote economic development and bring more "Asia-Pacific opportunities" to the recovery and growth of the world economy.

Thirdly, countries in the region should draw on each other's strengths to achieve win-win cooperation, and make an Asia-Pacific contribution to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said.

Wang stressed that the Asia-Pacific region is the place where China lives and thrives. China will continue to focus on the Asia-Pacific for the region's benefit and make a greater contribution to its lasting peace and sustainable development with concrete actions.

China will firmly safeguard peace and promote the development of the Asia-Pacific region, and will firmly support the work of ESCAP, he added.

