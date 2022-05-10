Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative holds high-level meeting

Xinhua) 14:03, May 10, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) on Monday held a high-level virtual meeting with the participation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In a keynote speech delivered virtually, Wang called for an equal and balanced global development partnership and for support of the United Nations' overall coordination function in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Guterres, in a video message, called for joint efforts to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We can't lose more ground. It's time to rescue the SDGs and give sustainable development a fighting chance -- for people, for planet, for our common future," he said.

Participants in the high-level segment spoke highly of China's leading role in promoting sustainable development, and expressed their strong support for the GDI and the hope that the Group of Friends members will work together to deepen cooperation in priority areas so as to facilitate global development.

In the discussion segment, representatives of the Group of Friends appreciated the convening of the high-level meeting and expected the group to expand and deepen practical cooperation.

In concluding remarks, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said the high-level meeting has not only pointed the way for future cooperation, but also strengthened confidence in the development of the group.

"With today's meeting, the GDI has taken another step forward at the United Nations. Next, the group will continue its work centered around the three key areas of strengthening policy dialogue, sharing best practices, and promoting practical cooperation," he said.

At the same time, he said, in light of the new situation, the group will also focus on the four areas of effectively addressing global crises, facilitating the implementation of the UN development agenda, deepening South-South cooperation, and tapping the potential of resources.

The GDI Group of Friends was launched by China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in January 2022.

