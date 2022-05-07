Global Security Initiative offers solution to eliminating peace deficit: Chinese vice FM

Xinhua) 09:39, May 07, 2022

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng on Friday said the Global Security Initiative carried forward the spirit of the UN Charter and offered a fundamental solution to eliminating the peace deficit.

Le made the remarks when delivering a speech at an online dialogue of global think tanks of 20 countries.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been raging for three years now and the flames of war have been re-ignited in Europe, which presented unprecedented challenges to peace and development, the underlying theme of the times.

"China is determined to act as a responsible major country. We have made great efforts to safeguard international peace and security and to explore the way forward for humanity," he said.

Eight years ago at the Shanghai Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. This new vision on security has been proven by events to be both a correct and effective one, Le said.

Recently at the Boao Forum for Asia, President Xi proposed the Global Security Initiative (GSI), he said, adding that the idea is to take the new vision on security as the guiding principle, mutual respect as the fundamental requirement, indivisible security as the important principle, and building a security community as the long-term goal, in order to foster a new type of security that replaces confrontation, alliance and a zero-sum approach with dialogue, partnership and win-win results.

"This major Initiative carries forward the spirit of the UN Charter, offers a fundamental solution to eliminating the peace deficit and contributes Chinese perspectives to meeting international security challenges," the vice foreign minister said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)