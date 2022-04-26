China, UN vow to jointly boost global development

Xinhua) 10:27, April 26, 2022

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China and the United Nations development system Monday agreed to make joint efforts for the cause of global development.

The consensus came when Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Siddharth Chatterjee, UN development system resident coordinator in China.

Noting that the UN is the main platform for international development cooperation, Wang said China attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN development system and is willing to work with the UN to advance the cause of global development.

Wang said the Global Development Initiative, put forward by China, aims to call on the international community to pay more attention to development issues, strengthen international development cooperation, and accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

More than 100 countries have supported the initiative, and more than 50 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative established by China on the UN platform, Wang added.

China has accumulated rich experience in poverty alleviation, human resource development, protection of women's and children's rights, health, and green and open development, etc. China is willing to cooperate with UN members and the UN development system to share these experience with other countries, Wang said.

Chatterjee spoke highly of the significance of the Global Development Initiative to realize the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

He said that the UN development system in China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on advancing the Global Development Initiative, actively offer advice and suggestions, and carry out practical cooperation.

