Chinese premier calls for enhanced coordination with UN

Xinhua) 11:10, November 27, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to strengthen coordination with the United Nations to implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, strengthen South-South cooperation, and promote more balanced, coordinated and inclusive global development, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said here Friday.

Li made the remarks during a meeting via video link with Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

Li said that, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the largest developing country, China would, as always, adhere to multilateralism, defend the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and work with the international community to maintain world peace and promote development and prosperity.

China supports the UNGA in achieving more practical results in promoting the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, promoting development, and responding to climate change, said Li, adding that China stands ready to strengthen coordination with the United Nations to implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, strengthen South-South cooperation, and promote more balanced, coordinated and inclusive global development.

"It is hoped that the UNGA will adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in dealing with climate change issues, attach great importance to the concerns and demands of developing countries, and increase technical, financial and capacity support," the Chinese premier said.

For his part, Shahid expressed his appreciation for China's actions in providing vaccines to the world and actively supporting UN cooperation projects, saying that he supports the Global Development Initiative proposed by China and hopes to strengthen cooperation with China to promote the recovery of the global economy and achieve the goal of sustainable development.

