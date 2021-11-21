China not part of world's problems, but part of solutions: Chinese ambassador

Doves are released to the sky at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

"We only want to work for a more peaceful and developed world, and at the same time create a favorable environment for our peaceful development, and contribute our wisdom and solution to global issues," Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China was, is and will be a reliable member of the international system, striving to provide solutions to global challenges, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has said.

It has been proved that throughout the past five decades of UN membership, China has done its best to get recognized and integrated into the international system and has made unremitting contribution to the world, Qin said during a virtual dialogue with board members of the Brookings Institution on Thursday.

A staff member of Sinovac prepares vaccines to be delivered to Sichuan province in Beijing, capital of China, July 20, 2021.(Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

"China was, is and will still be a reliable member of the international system. Despite the various difficulties we have, we always try our best to do our part and do it well. No grumbling, no blame shifting, no trouble making, only doing what we can to help," Qin said.

"China is not part of the problems in the world, but part of the solutions," he added.

Also, China works diligently to advance global development, he said. China has put forward the Global Development Initiative, and called for joint efforts to build a global community of development with a shared future, and accelerate implementation of the 2030 SDGs for more robust, greener and more balanced global development.

China's Belt and Road Initiative has been positively responded by 141 countries and 32 international organizations, and will get nearly 40 million people out of poverty, said Qin.

A container is transported on a truck at the container terminal of the Lianyungang Port in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

"We are also the biggest trading partner of over 130 countries and regions. In recent years, China has been contributing about 30 percent to global economic growth annually. As we strive to achieve common prosperity, we will bring more opportunities to the world," he said.

On the environmental front, Qin said that guided by the idea of a community of life for man and Nature, China has committed to peaking its carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.

"And we have introduced a specific timetable, roadmap and work plan to honor these commitments and achieve green and low-carbon development," he said.

