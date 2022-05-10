China calls for equal, balanced global development partnership

Xinhua) 09:17, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called for an equal and balanced global development partnership.

Wang made the remarks when addressing the high-level virtual meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Noting that more than 100 countries expressed support, and as many as 53 countries have joined the Group of Friends, Wang said it fully shows that the GDI responds to the call of the times and meets the needs of various countries.

Implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is the biggest consensus on global development, Wang said, adding that it should therefore continue to be a priority on the international cooperation agenda.

Wang said all parties must honor their pledges and realize the 17 Sustainable Development Goals on schedule, oppose the politicization and marginalization of the development issue, continue to focus on the key areas most important to developing countries, and redouble efforts to raise living standards across the world.

Wang called for creating a favorable environment to accelerate global development, improving the global governance system at a faster pace, increasing the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries, and building an open world economy.

"It is important to uphold the right of people of all countries to choose their own development paths, and oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs and unilateral sanctions without basis in international law," Wang added.

On building an equal and balanced global development partnership, Wang said developed countries should fulfill their development assistance pledges and scale up support in financing and technology.

Developing countries need to deepen South-South cooperation and realize leapfrog development, Wang added, calling for more effective help from multilateral development institutions.

Wang also called on all parties to support UN in giving full play to its overall coordination function in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

China will enhance consultation with other emerging markets and developing countries, and hold a high-level meeting on global development at a proper time to discuss ways to promote development, Wang said.

Wang also said that China will increase input in development, and further ramp up support for the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund and the China-UN Peace and Development Fund.

China will also build on the consensus to establish a pool of GDI projects to be participated by all parties, and release a Global Development Report in due time to promote international exchanges and sharing of development knowledge, Wang added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)