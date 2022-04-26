China to work with international community for implementation of Global Security Initiative: FM

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the international community to make sure the Global Security Initiative takes root and bears fruit to make the world more peaceful, secure and prosperous, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"The initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, contributes Chinese wisdom to make up for the human peace deficit and provides Chinese solution to cope with international security challenges," Wang said in a bylined article carried by People's Daily published Sunday.

Wang said, the initiative responds to the urgent need of the international community to maintain world peace and prevent conflicts and wars, conforms to the common pursuit of all countries in the world to uphold multilateralism and maintain international solidarity, and responds to the common aspiration of people from all countries to overcome difficulties and create a better post-pandemic world.

With a complete system and rich connotation, this initiative is an important application achievement of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy in the field of international security, and it is also a sublation and transcendence of Western geopolitical security theory, Wang said.

The Global Security Initiative champions commitments in six areas, that is, to stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security; stay committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries; stay committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter; stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation; stay committed to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains.

Wang added that the initiative is also rooted in the diplomatic tradition and wisdom with unique Chinese characteristics. As a responsible major country, China has always upheld the banner of peace, development, and win-win cooperation, made positive contributions to safeguarding global peace and security, and set an example of a major country.

Wang introduced the major propositions and policy objectives proposed by China to fully implement the Global Security Initiative:

-- Firmly upholding the authority and status of the United Nations and jointly practicing the true multilateralism;

-- Staying committed to the general direction of promoting peace talks and jointly working for political solutions to hotspot issues;

-- Coordinating efforts to address security threats in both traditional and non-traditional areas and working together to improve the global security governance system;

-- Taking into account both development and security, and jointly promoting strong recovery of the world economy;

-- Striving for building a new regional security framework and jointly safeguarding peace and stability in Asia.

Wang noted that China is ready to join hands with all peace-loving and development-oriented countries and people to implement the Global Security Initiative, blaze a path toward lasting peace and universal security, and forge a strong synergy to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

