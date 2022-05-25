Home>>
Chinese FM to visit South Pacific island countries, East Timor
(Xinhua) 10:14, May 25, 2022
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and East Timor upon invitation from May 26 to June 4, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.
According to the spokesperson, Wang will also visit the Federated States of Micronesia via video, meet with Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of the Cook Islands and Niue via video, and chair the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Fiji.
