China ready to bolster comprehensive strategic partnership with Pacific island countries: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:54, May 31, 2022

SUVA, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday that China is willing to make greater efforts to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership with the Pacific island countries in a long-term, stable manner to benefit the people of the Pacific region.

Wang said mutual respect is China's principle in developing its ties with the Pacific island countries, and mutual development is China's goal in its cooperation with the Pacific island countries.

In order to push forward the relations between China and the Pacific island countries, China stands ready to make greater efforts in the following six aspects.

Firstly, enhancing political communication. China has always upheld that all the countries are equal, whether they are big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, and the Pacific island countries are entitled to their rights to realize peace, development and prosperity.

China, while developing its ties with the Pacific island countries, has never interfered in their internal affairs, nor sought the so-called "the sphere of influence."

Secondly, working hand in hand to promote development. China is ready to make joint efforts with the Pacific island countries to implement the Global Development Initiative and help achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as scheduled.

China will enhance connection with the development strategies of the Pacific island countries and deepen win-win cooperation in the fields including infrastructure, agriculture, forestry and fishery, energy and mineral, information technology and communication and e-commerce, and support the export of quality products of the Pacific island countries to the Chinese market.

Thirdly, providing solid assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. China will support the China-Pacific Island Countries Anti-COVID-19 Cooperation Fund, and will continue to offer the Pacific island countries supplies needed in their fight against the pandemic, such as vaccines, test kits and protection equipment.

Fourthly, spearheading in dealing with climate change. China will continue to provide the Pacific island countries with assistance and support to enhance their capacity in dealing with climate change within the framework of South-South cooperation, and the materials for dealing with climate change through the cooperation center for China and the Pacific island countries on climate change. China will continue to train talents for the Pacific island countries.

Fifthly, mutual learning in culture and people-to-people exchange. China will offer the Pacific island countries 2,500 government scholarships and 3,000 vacancies for academic research from 2020 to 2025, among others. China will also carry out new livelihood projects for the Pacific island countries.

Sixthly, strengthening unity and coordination in international affairs. China stands ready to enhance coordination and cooperation with the Pacific island countries in multilateral organizations including the United Nations, uphold true multilateralism and jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the developing countries, especially the small and medium-sized countries. China will work together with the Pacific island countries to promote peace in the region and the world at large by upholding the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Wang noted that only by adhering to the principles of mutual respect, equal treatment, mutually beneficial cooperation, openness and inclusiveness will the steady development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the Pacific island countries be ensured with fruitful results that benefit the people of the island countries.

On Monday, Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired here the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' meeting.

