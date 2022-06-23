Chinese FM meets outgoing ROK ambassador

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Jang Ha-sung, ambassador of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to China, who will soon leave his post and return to the ROK.

Wang thanked Jang Ha-sung for dedicating a lot of effort and making important contributions to deepening China-ROK relations during his tenure in office.

Wang said China's friendly policy toward the ROK has not changed, and China will continue to place the ROK in an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy. He said China hopes the new ROK government will also continue to adhere to its friendly policy toward China.

The two sides should take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to push the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, Wang said, adding both sides should strengthen communication and coordination, jointly maintain regional peace and stability, and work together for global development and prosperity in the face of challenges.

Jang Ha-sung said he has witnessed the rapid development of China as well as the major achievements of ROK-China relations during his three-year term.

He said he believes that China will maintain the strong momentum of development, and that the friendship and pragmatic cooperation between the ROK and China will be further advanced.

