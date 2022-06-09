Chinese, Turkmen FMs agree to step up bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 09:34, June 09, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on the sidelines of the third China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, June 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiye)

NUR-SULTAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov agreed here on Tuesday on a wide range of areas where the two countries will deepen cooperation.

Under the guidance of the two heads of state, China-Turkmenistan strategic partnership has shown new momentum, achieved new breakthroughs, and yielded new results, Wang said when meeting with Meredov on the sidelines of the third China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting.

Since Turkmenistan's successful presidential election, bilateral relations have experienced a smooth transition, standing at a new starting point and facing broad prospects for development, Wang noted.

The two countries should seize the opportunity, build on the momentum, fully implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, and push for more substantial results of China-Turkmenistan cooperation in various fields, he said.

Noting that cooperation in the energy sector is an important part of the China-Turkmenistan strategic cooperation, Wang said no matter how the international landscape may change, China remains committed to expanding energy cooperation with Turkmenistan, and stands firm in viewing Turkmenistan as an important strategic energy partner.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Turkmenistan across the whole industrial chain, expand the scale of cooperation, and create new prospects for all-round progress, he said.

For his part, Meredov said Turkmenistan and China are close strategic partners with frequent high-level exchanges, which fully demonstrates the high level of bilateral relations.

He recalled that in February, the two heads of state met successfully and reached important consensuses, which has laid a solid political foundation for and injected strong impetus into bilateral cooperation.

Turkmenistan-China cooperation is future-oriented and will not be interfered by external political factors, Meredov said, adding Turkmenistan is ready to work with China to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and open up a better future for bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed on the priorities for the next step of cooperation, and agreed to speed up the alignment between the Belt and Road cooperation and Turkmenistan's development strategy to revive the Great Silk Road, so as to build an efficient platform for connectivity.

They agreed to boost long-term and stable development of energy cooperation, and deepen cooperation in non-resource areas, so that Turkmenistan can achieve sustainable and diversified development.

Both sides agreed to push forward the establishment of traditional medical centers and Luban Workshops in Turkmenistan, and of cultural centers in both countries.

The two sides spoke highly of the effective communication and coordination between the two countries in multilateral affairs, and vowed to continue to support each other in the United Nations and other organizations.

Meredov said Turkmenistan actively supports the Global Development Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and is ready to discuss with China concrete measures to participate in the initiative so as to form international synergy.

The two sides agreed to beef up cooperation on cybersecurity and biosecurity, and improve global governance.

They pledged to jointly make the third foreign ministers' meeting a successful one, strengthen the "C+C5" cooperation mechanism, and inject strong momentum into bilateral cooperation.

Both sides exchanged views on the current international and regional situations, and decided to strengthen solidarity and coordination to safeguard regional peace and stability.

Meredov said Turkmenistan will adhere to its policy of permanent neutrality, and stand for the political settlement of disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)