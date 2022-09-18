Chinese FM holds phone talk with French president's diplomatic counselor

Xinhua) 09:43, September 18, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday held a phone conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

China and France are both permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council and responsible major countries, said Wang, adding that maintaining the steady and smooth development of bilateral relations is in the interests of both sides and conducive to world peace and stability.

The recent China-France strategic dialogue and economic and financial dialogue have yielded positive results, and the two sides have reached a full consensus on future cooperation priorities, Wang said.

He added that China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with France, strengthen strategic communication, inject strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations and jointly address global challenges.

Bonne, for his part, said that France attaches great importance to developing sound France-China relations. In the face of the current complex and volatile international situation, France is ready to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, strengthen dialogue on major issues concerning global security and stability, demonstrate active leadership and play an important role in ending wars and promoting peace.

