Chinese FM praises outgoing Russian ambassador to China

Xinhua) 13:41, September 03, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with Andrey Denisov, the outgoing Russian Ambassador to China.

Wang spoke highly of Denisov's outstanding work in promoting China-Russia cooperation and enhancing the friendship and mutual trust between the two nations, saying that his continued contribution to the development of bilateral ties is expected.

Denisov said that during his work in China, he has seen the tremendous achievements China has made in all aspects and that he believes that China will produce even greater achievements in the future.

