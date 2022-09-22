Chinese FM makes four proposals for security in Middle East

Xinhua) 09:41, September 22, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday made four proposals for the promotion of peace and stability in the Middle East.

Wang put forward the proposals when attending the opening ceremony of the second Middle East Security Forum via video.

He said the Global Security Initiative is of great significance to peace and stability in the Middle East as it clearly outlines how to achieve common security for all countries.

China is ready to seize the opportunity of implementing the Global Security Initiative and work with Middle Eastern countries and the broader international community to build up the new security framework in the Middle East, Wang said.

Wang proposed upholding the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, making clear that Middle Eastern countries play a leading role, abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and strengthening regional security dialogue.

As a strategic partner of Middle Eastern countries, China has always been an important and constructive force in promoting peace and supporting development in the Middle East, Wang said, adding that China will continue to work with Middle Eastern countries and the broader international community to make unremitting efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

