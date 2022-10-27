Chinese FM meets ASEAN diplomatic envoys

Xinhua) 08:23, October 27, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with diplomatic envoys of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with diplomatic envoys of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, highlighted the epoch-making significance and great achievements of the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

"With General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping continuing to steer the course and the correct guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we will surely achieve the development strategy and goals set by the 20th National Congress of the CPC," he said.

The Chinese path to modernization will bring significant opportunities and benefits to all countries in the world, and China is willing to march toward modernization together with ASEAN countries, Wang said.

The ASEAN countries' diplomatic envoys in China warmly congratulated the success of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and expressed expectation to seize the new opportunities presented by the Chinese path to modernization to promote mutual benefit and win-win results in the Asia-Pacific region.

