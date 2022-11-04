Chinese FM calls for building maritime community with shared future

Xinhua) 09:54, November 04, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of a symposium on global maritime cooperation and governance, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with other countries to uphold the spirit of building a maritime community with a shared future, coordinate maritime development and security, and advance maritime cooperation and governance, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks via video at the opening ceremony of a symposium on global maritime cooperation and governance.

He called on all relevant parties to properly handle maritime conflicts through peaceful means, respond to maritime challenges with unity, oppose maritime hegemony in a clear-cut manner and jointly safeguard maritime security.

He also called for promoting maritime connectivity, upholding real multilateralism and safeguarding the maritime order based on international law.

