China appreciates Putin's remarks: foreign ministry

By Xu Zheqi (People's Daily App) 11:18, October 31, 2022

China highly appreciated remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Friday.

President Putin said Thursday that the US was wrong to destroy its relations with China over Taiwan and that Russia recognizes Taiwan as a part of China.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that the one-China principle is an established international consensus and widely accepted basic norm in international relations.

