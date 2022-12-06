China condemns US, EU interference in China's internal affairs

(People's Daily App) 14:21, December 06, 2022

China on Monday expressed firm opposition to US and EU interference in China's internal affairs.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing in response to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and the EU's External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino on Friday accusing China of "economic coercion."

"It is the US and some European countries that have ignored principles in the UN Charter have interfered in China's internal affairs and even waged wars against sovereign countries like Iraq and Syria in the name of human rights," Mao said.

The US has publicly coerced countries to stop using equipment made by Chinese companies and halt cooperation with China, she said. The US has introduced the CHIPS and Science Act “and engaged its allies in economic bullying against China,” Mao said.

The US Inflation Reduction Act forces European companies to relocate their production lines to the US.

"All of those are defining examples of economic coercion," Mao said.

China had always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order, she said.

"US-EU cooperation should not target any third party, still less seek to make an issue of China or stoke confrontation," Mao said. "As major forces in the world, the US and the EU need to demonstrate responsibility and do more things that are conducive to world stability and prosperity."

(Produced by Xie Runjia)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)