CPC congratulates Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League on its 11th national congress

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has sent a congratulatory message to the 11th national congress of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, which opened on Wednesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, delivered the message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

In the message, the CPC Central Committee expressed its appreciation of the league's work over the past five years in providing important references for the Party and government to improve decision-making processes.

It stressed that the CPC will support other political parties in improving themselves and performing their roles more effectively in accordance with the requirements of the Chinese socialist system for participation in governance.

The CPC will also work to advance the system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation further, and consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front in the new era to create a mighty force to drive the push toward national rejuvenation, according to the message.

It said the CPC hopes the league will perform its functions well, mobilize its members to conduct in-depth investigations and studies and to offer their views and advice on major issues, and undertake the comprehensive strengthening of self-construction. Major issues include the deepening of cross-Strait economic integration and the push for national reunification.

Su Hui, executive chairperson of the presidium of the league's congress, delivered a work report on behalf of the league's 10th central committee.

The congress will deliberate the work report and a draft amendment to its charter, and elect a new central committee.

