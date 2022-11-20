Panda gifted by Chinese mainland dies in Taiwan

Undated file photo shows an image of the giant male panda Tuan Tuan when arriving at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Taipei Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)

TAIPEI, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The giant male panda Tuan Tuan, gifted by the Chinese mainland to Taiwan, died on Saturday, Taipei Zoo announced.

Tuan Tuan's heart stopped beating at 1:48 p.m. under anesthetic, said the zoo.

The panda had suffered a spate of seizures in the early hours of Saturday morning until 7 a.m. after veterinarians administered anti-seizure and calming medications.

Tuan Tuan was ill in late August when he suddenly suffered seizures. A medical scan showed that he had brain edema and necrosis in September. Mainland experts went to the island to treat the panda earlier this month.

Tuan Tuan and the female panda Yuan Yuan arrived in Taipei as a goodwill gift from the mainland in December 2008 and have been beloved by Taiwan compatriots.

