Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League celebrates 75th anniversary

Xinhua) 14:04, November 12, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A meeting celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League was held in Beijing on Friday.

Su Hui, vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee and chairperson of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The 75-year history of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League is a history of cooperation with the Communist Party of China (CPC), a history of struggle with a deep love for our country and resolute opposition to "Taiwan independence," and a history of promoting national reunification and rejuvenation, Su said.

Su called for firmly upholding the leadership of the CPC, implementing the CPC's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, and making greater contributions to boosting integrated development of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and promoting national reunification.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)