Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League celebrates 75th anniversary
BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A meeting celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League was held in Beijing on Friday.
Su Hui, vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee and chairperson of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.
The 75-year history of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League is a history of cooperation with the Communist Party of China (CPC), a history of struggle with a deep love for our country and resolute opposition to "Taiwan independence," and a history of promoting national reunification and rejuvenation, Su said.
Su called for firmly upholding the leadership of the CPC, implementing the CPC's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, and making greater contributions to boosting integrated development of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and promoting national reunification.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland to send experts to Taiwan for unwell panda
- China rejects Japan's so-called exclusive economic zone in waters east of Taiwan
- Mainland spokesperson warns against attempts to pursue "Taiwan independence"
- Resolving Taiwan question highlighted in report
- Political parties, personages from Taiwan send congratulations on CPC national congress
- Peaceful means first choice to resolve Taiwan question: spokesperson
- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Elon Musk's Taiwan remarks: 'Stance is consistent'
- Traditional Chinese paintings by Taiwan, mainland artists displayed in Taipei
- Taiwan to cancel home quarantine requirement for arriving travelers
- Future of Taiwan must be jointly decided by all Chinese: mainland spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.