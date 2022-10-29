Home>>
Mainland to send experts to Taiwan for unwell panda
(Xinhua) 14:00, October 29, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson on Friday said two mainland experts would be dispatched to China's Taiwan region to treat a giant panda allegedly suffering from a malignant brain tumor.
Spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said the arrangement came after the mainland side received an invitation from the Taipei Zoo asking for assistance.
An expert team was formed by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda as early as late September, Ma said, adding that the center has already been in close contact with the zoo, providing relevant technical support.
