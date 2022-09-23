Decade-long efforts to safeguard cross-Strait peace and stability, promote China's reunification

Xinhua) 08:17, September 23, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has effectively safeguarded peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and advanced the process toward the reunification of the motherland over the past decade, a senior official said Wednesday.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has implemented the national rejuvenation strategy within a wider context of the once-in-a-century changes taking place in the world, accurately understood changes at home and abroad, innovated theories and practice in the work related to Taiwan, and maintained the initiative and ability to steer cross-Strait relations, said Chen Yuanfeng, deputy head of the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee, at a press conference held in Beijing.

POLITICAL EXCHANGES, DIALOGUES

Historic breakthroughs have been made in cross-Strait political exchanges over the decade, Chen said.

"The decade saw the first meeting and direct dialogue between leaders of the two sides since 1949, raising cross-Strait exchanges and interactions to new heights. This was a new milestone in the development of cross-Strait relations," he said.

The departments in charge of cross-Strait affairs on both sides have established regular contact and communication mechanisms on a common political foundation, and the heads of the two departments have exchanged visits and set up hotlines.

The meeting between leaders of the two sides fully showed how firmly the CPC Central Committee upheld the principles in work related to Taiwan and how flexible its strategies were, said Qiu Kaiming, another senior official with the office, at the same press conference.

"New horizons have been opened for cross-Strait dialogues and consultations over the decade," Chen said.

Upholding the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, the mainland has pushed forward exchanges between political parties across the Strait and conducted dialogues and consultations on cross-Strait relations and the future of the Chinese nation with relevant political parties, organizations, and individuals in Taiwan, he said.

These efforts have resulted in consensus on multiple issues and joint initiatives, exploring the Two Systems solution to the Taiwan question with all sectors of Taiwan society, Chen added.

COOPERATION IN VARIOUS FIELDS

"We have expanded exchanges and cooperations in various areas across the Strait, enhancing connections between people of the two sides and lending impetus to the development of cross-Strait relations," said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the office, at the same press conference.

In 2011, 7.1 million cross-Strait visits were made, of which 5.26 million trips were from Taiwan to the mainland. In 2019, the total number of cross-Strait visits reached 9 million, including over 6 million visits from Taiwan to the mainland.

The institutional arrangements, policies, and measures have been refined to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation and advance the well-being of the people of Taiwan. These included electronic travel passes for Taiwan residents to enter or leave the mainland, the delivery of water from the coastal province of Fujian to Kinmen Island, and residence permits for Taiwan residents.

Taiwan compatriots have been gradually given equal access to public services so as to facilitate their studying, starting businesses, working, and living on the mainland, while constant efforts were made for Taiwan people to benefit first from the mainland's development opportunities.

The cross-Strait trade volume doubled from 160.03 billion U.S. dollars in 2011 to 328.34 billion dollars in 2021. The total number of investment projects from Taiwan enterprises on the mainland increased from 85,722 in 2011 to 124,142 in 2021, up 44.7 percent over the decade.

The mainland remains the largest export market of Taiwan, the largest source of trade surplus for the island, and the largest destination for Taiwan's off-island investment.

TANGIBLE BENEFITS AFTER REUNIFICATION

"Peaceful reunification and 'one country, two systems' are basic principles for solving the Taiwan question and the best way to achieve national reunification," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the office, at the press conference.

Noting that "one country, two systems" is the most inclusive plan proposed to address the differences in social systems and ideologies between both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Ma said it is an approach that is grounded in democratic principles, demonstrates good will, seeks peaceful resolution of the Taiwan question, and delivers mutual benefit.

"After the reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan compatriots will embrace greater space for development, have stronger confidence, a greater sense of security and dignity in the international community," said Ma, adding they will share in the glory of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Over the past decade, the general trend of opposing "Taiwan independence" and promoting reunification has been constantly reinforced, said Chen.

"We have been firmly safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and opposing 'Taiwan independence' and external interference, firmly maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation," Chen said.

Noting efforts have been made to crack down on "Taiwan independence" diehards according to law, effectively deterring separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," Chen said issues related to Taiwan's external exchanges have been handled in a sound manner, and the international community's commitment to the one-China principle has been consolidated.

"In the new era, we are stronger in opposing 'Taiwan independence' separatist actions and external interference, and more determined in realizing China's national reunification. The trend toward national reunification can not be altered, regardless of obstruction or sabotage from any force," said Chen.

"We will continue to follow the CPC's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, and implement the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans on the work related to Taiwan. We will resolutely thwart any attempt to divide our country and any foreign interference, make concrete efforts to boost the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, integrate the development of the two sides, and promote progress toward national reunification," Chen added.

