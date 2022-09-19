Mainland highly concerned about earthquakes in Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:08, September 19, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday expressed deep concern about earthquakes hitting Taiwan.

The mainland expressed condolences to the families of the victims and sympathies to the injured, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office. "We hope people in the affected area will resume normal order of production and life as soon as possible."

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Taiwan's Taitung County at 9:41 p.m. Saturday Beijing Time, and a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 2:44 p.m. Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

