Home>>
Locals in quake-hit Sichuan see off rescue team
(Ecns.cn) 14:32, September 14, 2022
Traffic police officers guide the way for a rescue team leaving the quake-hit area in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Xueli)
A total of 694 rescue personnel from the Sichuan Forest Fire Brigade completed their mission and left the quake-hit area on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mourning ceremony for earthquake victims held in Sichuan
- Death toll from 6.8-magnitude quake in China's Sichuan rises to 93
- Moderate earthquake hits western Indonesia
- Volunteers open tent classrooms for children at quake relief shelter in Sichuan
- Strong earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.