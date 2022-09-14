We Are China

Locals in quake-hit Sichuan see off rescue team

Ecns.cn) 14:32, September 14, 2022

Traffic police officers guide the way for a rescue team leaving the quake-hit area in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Xueli)

A total of 694 rescue personnel from the Sichuan Forest Fire Brigade completed their mission and left the quake-hit area on Tuesday.

