Volunteers open tent classrooms for children at quake relief shelter in Sichuan
Luo Lian (3rd L) discusses with other volunteers about their tutoring plans at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. Luo Lian, 32, is a kindergarten teacher in Lengqi Town of Luding County.
After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County, she volunteered to work at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school, where more than 800 villagers, including about 50 children from Detuo Town, one of the hardest hit area, were temporarily relocated.
Together with other volunteers, Luo Lian opened tent classrooms, providing tutoring services for these children, in an effort to help them recover from the pain after the disaster. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Luo Lian (2nd R) and her 4-year-old son prepare toys and balloons for the kids at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. Luo Lian, 32, is a kindergarten teacher in Lengqi Town of Luding County.
Luo Lian arranges books in a tent classroom at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. Luo Lian, 32, is a kindergarten teacher in Lengqi Town of Luding County.
A girl helps Luo Lian (2nd R) and other volunteers blow up balloons at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. Luo Lian, 32, is a kindergarten teacher in Lengqi Town of Luding County.
Luo Lian helps collecting garbage at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. Luo Lian, 32, is a kindergarten teacher in Lengqi Town of Luding County.
Luo Lian (2nd R) takes records of the kids before they enter the tent classroom at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. Luo Lian, 32, is a kindergarten teacher in Lengqi Town of Luding County.
Luo Lian leads children to a tent classroom at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. Luo Lian, 32, is a kindergarten teacher in Lengqi Town of Luding County.
Luo Lian (R) puts stationery she bought for the kids living at the quake relief shelter at Lengqi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. Luo Lian, 32, is a kindergarten teacher in Lengqi Town of Luding County.
Luo Lian and volunteers play games with kids at the quake relief shelter of Luding No. 2 high school in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. Luo Lian, 32, is a kindergarten teacher in Lengqi Town of Luding County.
Photos
