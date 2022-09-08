Children's center set up at quake relief shelter in Luding County

Xinhua) 08:28, September 08, 2022

Kids play with a volunteer at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Kids play at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Kids play with a volunteer at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Kids play with volunteers at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Kids play at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A girl draws pictures with a volunteer at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Two boys play at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A volunteer combs hair for a little girl at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Children spend time at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A volunteer combs hair for a little girl at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A kid draws pictures at a children's center at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A children's center has been built up at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town to take care of children affected by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)