Relief work underway in quake-hit Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 11:07, September 08, 2022
Villagers transfer tents at Moxi county of Luding county in Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Rescuers raced against time to send relief materials to Moxi town, the epicenter of the 6.8- magnitude earthquake in Sichuan.
