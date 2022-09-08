We Are China

Relief work underway in quake-hit Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 11:07, September 08, 2022

Villagers transfer tents at Moxi county of Luding county in Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Rescuers raced against time to send relief materials to Moxi town, the epicenter of the 6.8- magnitude earthquake in Sichuan.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)