Firefighters evacuate earthquake victim with improvised harness

(People's Daily App) 14:53, September 08, 2022

All-out rescue efforts continue after a magnitude-6.8 earthquake hit Luding county, Sichuan Province, on Monday. Resourceful firefighters are trying their best, navigating all sorts of different terrain, to evacuate victims who are cut off from safety by damaged roads.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing and Li Peitian; Video source: Weibo account of Fire and Rescue Department, Ministry of Emergency Management)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)