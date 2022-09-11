We Are China

Rescue and relief efforts continue in quake-hit Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:08, September 11, 2022

A rescuer guides a helicopter in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A volunteer distributes mooncakes for the earthquake-affected villagers on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a relocation site in Shimian County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2022 shows villagers at a relocation site in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A rescuer transfers a sick elder woman in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Rescuers transfer a sick elder woman in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A rescuer transfers a sick elder woman in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Volunteers distribute mooncakes for villagers and rescuers on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A girl eats a mooncake on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Rescue work continues in Detuo Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Cheng Xueli/Xinhua)

Technician Liao Hua (L) installs a portable satellite station with his colleague in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A villager talks with her family via vedio link after a portable satellite station is set up in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Villagers help an elder lady lay waterproof cloth on her tent in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Rescue work continues in Detuo Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Cheng Xueli/Xinhua)

Villagers have a meal outside a tent in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

