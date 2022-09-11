Home>>
Strong earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
(Xinhua) 10:25, September 11, 2022
JAKARTA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Sunday, but did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The quake hit at 06:10 Jakarta time Sunday (2310 GMT) with the epicenter at 147 km northwest of Mentawai islands district and the shallow at 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.
The tremors of the quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami.
A 5.4-magnitude aftershock followed the mainshock 14 minutes later.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rescue and relief efforts continue in quake-hit Sichuan
- China provides another 150 mln yuan for Sichuan quake relief
- Excavators used to dig out rescue path on cliff in earthquake-hit Luding of SW China’s Sichuan
- Firefighters evacuate earthquake victim with improvised harness
- Young survivor of Wenchuan earthquake takes part in rescue efforts at site of Luding earthquake in Sichuan
- Relief work underway in quake-hit Sichuan
- Rescue efforts continue in quake-affected Luding County
- Free food supplies provided for people in earthquake-hit areas in Luding
- Children's center set up at quake relief shelter in Luding County
- Rescuers open up "life channel" in quake-hit areas in Sichuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.