Strong earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

Xinhua) 10:25, September 11, 2022

JAKARTA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Sunday, but did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake hit at 06:10 Jakarta time Sunday (2310 GMT) with the epicenter at 147 km northwest of Mentawai islands district and the shallow at 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors of the quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami.

A 5.4-magnitude aftershock followed the mainshock 14 minutes later.

