Home>>
Death toll from 6.8-magnitude quake in China's Sichuan rises to 93
(Xinhua) 15:13, September 12, 2022
CHENGDU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 93 people have died and 25 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County and neighboring areas in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sept. 5, local authorities said Monday.
According to the rescue headquarters, 55 of the fatalities occurred in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, where Luding is located, while 38 deaths were reported in Ya'an City as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
Among the missing people, nine were in Luding, and 16 were in Shimian County in Ya'an.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Moderate earthquake hits western Indonesia
- Volunteers open tent classrooms for children at quake relief shelter in Sichuan
- Strong earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
- Rescue and relief efforts continue in quake-hit Sichuan
- China provides another 150 mln yuan for Sichuan quake relief
- Excavators used to dig out rescue path on cliff in earthquake-hit Luding of SW China’s Sichuan
- Firefighters evacuate earthquake victim with improvised harness
- Young survivor of Wenchuan earthquake takes part in rescue efforts at site of Luding earthquake in Sichuan
- Relief work underway in quake-hit Sichuan
- Rescue efforts continue in quake-affected Luding County
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.