Mourning ceremony for earthquake victims held in Sichuan
People mourn the earthquake victims during a ceremony in Moxi town of Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A total of 93 people have died and 25 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County and neighboring areas in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sept. 5.
People lay flowers to mourn the earthquake victims in Moxi town of Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Police officers mourn the earthquake victims in Moxi town of Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
People lay flowers to mourn the earthquake victims in Moxi town of Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
People mourn the earthquake victims during a ceremony in Moxi town of Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
