Mourning ceremony for earthquake victims held in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:38, September 13, 2022

People mourn the earthquake victims during a ceremony in Moxi town of Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

A total of 93 people have died and 25 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County and neighboring areas in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sept. 5.

Police officers mourn the earthquake victims in Moxi town of Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

