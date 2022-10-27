China rejects Japan's so-called exclusive economic zone in waters east of Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:58, October 27, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that China does not recognize Japan's so-called exclusive economic zone and its exercise of jurisdiction in waters east of China's Taiwan region.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query concerning a stand-off between Japan's coastguards and a Taiwan's research ship operating in relevant waters, which the Japanese side claimed as its exclusive economic zone.

Wang said the waters are just over 60 nautical miles from the island of Taiwan, and Chinese scientific research institutions, including those from China's Taiwan region, have the right to carry out scientific exploration activities in the area. Foreign countries should not interfere.

China and Japan have not yet carried out maritime delimitation in waters east of Taiwan, and China does not accept the notion of a so-called Japanese exclusive economic zone or its so-called exercise of jurisdiction in the relevant waters.

China has lodged representations with Japan, urging the Japanese side not to interfere with the scientific exploration activities of Chinese ships, including those from Taiwan region, in the relevant waters, Wang added.

