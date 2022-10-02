Traditional Chinese paintings by Taiwan, mainland artists displayed in Taipei

Xinhua) 10:16, October 02, 2022

TAIPEI, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of traditional Chinese paintings created by 32 Taiwanese artists and 18 from the mainland kicked off in Taipei on Saturday.

The 111 artistic works on display portray the spectacle of the Yandang Mountain in east China's Zhejiang Province. Since 2019, the annual exhibition has shown hundreds of traditional Chinese paintings by cross-Strait artists that depicted some well-known landscapes of China, such as Mount Huangshan, the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River, and Mount Tai.

Affected by the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, Taiwanese artists were not able to go to the Yandang Mountain in person and instead drew the paintings based on some video materials and their memories, according to the organizer.

The event has become a summit of the art circles of both sides of the Strait and has played an active role in promoting cross-Strait exchanges and the Chinese culture, said the organizer. The exhibition will last until Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)