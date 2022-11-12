Mainland spokesperson rebukes DPP for trading public interests for external support

Xinhua) 13:57, November 12, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday rebuked Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for their trading of the public interests of Taiwan people for external support.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to an inquiry regarding the DPP authorities' recent promotion of the outcome of a meeting on the so-called "U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade."

For their own political interests in pursuit of "Taiwan independence," the DPP authorities have intensified their economic and trade contact with the United States, Ma said.

He urged the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques through concrete actions, and to handle Taiwan-related issues in a proper manner.

