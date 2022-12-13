New executive committee of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce elected

Xinhua) 15:24, December 13, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 13th national congress of the China Federation of Industry and Commerce concluded Monday, with the 13th executive committee of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) elected.

Of the total 497 executive committee members, 373 members, accounting for 75.1 percent, are representatives of the private sector.

The congress passed a resolution on the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a resolution on the report of the 12th executive committee of the ACFIC, and a resolution on an amendment to the Constitution of the China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

Gao Yunlong was elected chairman of the 13th executive committee of the ACFIC on Monday at the first session of the executive committee.

The China Federation of Industry and Commerce consists of organizations at the national level and at the regional level. The ACFIC is its national organization.

