New central committee of Jiusan Society elected
(Xinhua) 08:59, December 22, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Jiusan Society concluded its 12th national congress on Wednesday in Beijing, with a 237-member new central committee elected.
The congress studied the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It passed a resolution on the report of the 14th Central Committee of Jiusan Society and a resolution on an amendment to the Constitution of Jiusan Society.
The 15th Central Committee of Jiusan Society convened its first plenary session during the congress, with Wu Weihua elected chairman of the central committee.
