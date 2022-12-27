'Neck moving' dance by Xinjiang students

(People's Daily App) 14:17, December 27, 2022

Try this twisting move! Students enjoying a head slide dance with ease in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have amazed their teacher and thousands of netizens who were surprised at their innate flexibility.

