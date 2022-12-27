Home>>
'Neck moving' dance by Xinjiang students
(People's Daily App) 14:17, December 27, 2022
Try this twisting move! Students enjoying a head slide dance with ease in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have amazed their teacher and thousands of netizens who were surprised at their innate flexibility.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
