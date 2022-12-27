Frozen winter scenery of Sayram Lake in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 14:08, December 27, 2022

Pieces of diamond-like ice floral patterns and ice bubbles are seen on the surface of the Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as temperatures continue to drop this winter.

