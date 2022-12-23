Muzhapaer spends happy time at kindergarten in NW China's Xinjiang
Muzhapaer Abulike is an adorable boy who loves playing with blocks at the kindergarten in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He is one of the many kids who enjoy their time in the kindergarten, which provides them with high quality early education in a safe and caring environment.
The kids have nutritious meals and snacks every day, as well as comfortable beds with fine bedding, which are all provided by local education authorities free of charge, according to Gulimire Hukasimo, a teacher at the kindergarten.
“Most of the parents in this kindergarten are farmers busy with farm work,” said Gulimire, who feels responsible for taking good care of the kids. Click on the video to learn more about the kids' daily life in the kindergarten.
