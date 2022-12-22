Home>>
The bustling vibes in China: Urumqi gradually returns to everyday life
(CGTN) 15:20, December 22, 2022
Recently, many cities across China have gradually optimized and adjusted their epidemic prevention and control measures and organized the resumption of work and production.
CGTN Stringer hits the streets of Urumqi to record life after the optimized epidemic prevention policy. Streets and restaurants are becoming more lively, and citizens enjoy shopping and food. Life is gradually returning to normal.
