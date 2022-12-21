Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang's Aksu: Kuqa Sainaimu

(People's Daily App) 14:51, December 21, 2022

Sainaimu is a popular folk song and dance form in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

When dancing the Sainaimu, people sit in a circle, clap their hands, and sing songs that are a mix of music and poetry while dancers in the middle dance to the beat.

For centuries, people in Xinjiang have embraced the Sainaimu in their daily lives. The art not only reflects their optimistic attitude toward life but also carries the essence of the region's history and culture.

(Compiled by Li Qinfang )

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)