Rattling ice in Sayram Lake, Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 14:01, December 19, 2022

Turn up the volume for the rattling sound made by wavering ice flakes in Sayram Lake, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)

