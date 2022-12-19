Home>>
Rattling ice in Sayram Lake, Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:01, December 19, 2022
Turn up the volume for the rattling sound made by wavering ice flakes in Sayram Lake, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)
