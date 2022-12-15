Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang's Aksu: Crusty pancakes

(People's Daily App) 16:07, December 15, 2022

Nang, also known as a crusty pancake, is the most popular among an assortment of delicious food in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Through simple steps such as making dough and baking in a heated brick oven, a crusty pancake is made. It is a feast when sauces are added.

For centuries, people in Xinjiang have built an attachment to crusty pancakes. This food has been passed on from the elderly to youngsters, carrying the profound local history and culture. Now, a crusty pancake and a bowl of tea together is the best representation of local people’s leisurely attitude toward life.

(Compiled by Wu Yimeng)

